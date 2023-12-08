Learn the Benefits of Ozone Treatments

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic, visit https://www.quadcitiesketamine.com.

The benefits of Ozone Treatments for healing are endless. At Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic, we can work to see if this is the right treatment for you.

The conditions that can benefit from Ozone Infusions include allergies, arthritis, autoimmune diseases, back injuries, cancer, colitis and Chron’s, dementia and Alzheimer’s, fibromyalgia, Lyme disease, and shingles, among others.

It can also be used for Ozone Limb Bagging. Ozone limb bagging is a technique used with ozone that isolates an injured or inflamed body part by surrounding it with a medical grade plastic bag (such as a hand, arm, leg, foot), and introducing ozone to help reduce inflammation and discomfort.

Ozone has been in use for years and is especially useful with impaired circulation in diabetic legs, thereby removing the threat of amputation.

Ozone heals wounds faster. It is non-toxic, safe, and effective even for antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Ozone’s antimicrobial effects have been found to be very effective for treating infections and conditions of the skin and nails. Conditions which benefit from ozone limb bagging include diabetic ulcers, fungal nail infections, athletes foot, warts, tinea versicolor, bacterial Infections, non-healing wounds/ulcers, gangrene and contact dermatitis.

