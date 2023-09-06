Learn the Benefits of Receiving High Dose Vitamin C

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic, visit https://www.quadcitiesketamine.com.

Vitamin C is a nutrient we all need and High Dose Vitamin C as an IV treatment at Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic has many benefits.

Research shows that when cancer patients receive High Dose Intravenous Vitamin C (IVC), they see many benefits. Cancer patients report a reduction in their pain levels, have more energy and they are better able to tolerate chemotherapy. IVC has shown to improve the response to cancer therapies, because it alleviates the effects of traditional therapies, improves appetite and helps patients remain more active.

As a complementary addition to oncologic care, IVC patients are encouraged to continue with regular oncologic care and recommendations.

Recommendation for IVC treatment follows the following plan: Three treatments for one week, twice per week for three months, then once per week for three months. After that, a reassessment can determine any further treatments.

But, High Dose IVC can even benefit those who are not cancer patients, just for ongoing wellness and prevention. As an antioxidant, Vitamin C boosts your immune system to help ward off illnesses, such as the flu or common cold. It can also reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease and cataracts.

