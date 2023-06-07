NAD Therapy Offered at Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic Can Benefit Everyone

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic, visit https://www.quadcitiesketamine.com.

A therapy offered at Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic has benefits for everyone.

NAD+ Therapy can be a helpful treatment for those feeling sluggish, have depression or anxiety, mental fog, signs of dementia or autoimmune disorders. NAD+ stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. It is a critical coenzyme found in every cell in your body and involved in hundreds of metabolic processes like cellular energy and mitochondrial health.

This emerging nutrient IV therapy is a holistic, all-natural solution for those suffering from chronic diseases, addictions, and age-related health issues; and can boost overall wellness in healthy individuals.

NAD+ can benefit people experiencing low energy levels, chronic fatigue syndrome and slow metabolism. It can also be used by athletes to improve their performance or college students to focus during final exams.

Research is also being conducted on NAD+ IV as a form of addiction therapy, and studies are showing promising results.

NAD+ is not a cure for any form of addiction, but studies have shown it can aid in healing the brain on the cellular level, giving individuals a better chance at long term recovery. Experts have also noted the ability of NAD+ to reduce cravings and minimize withdrawal symptoms.

Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic offers five NAD+ Therapy options, at varying price points. The therapy types offered are for a mental clarity boost, anxiety and depression recovery, premiere anti-aging, ultimate performance boost, and addition and cravings recovery.

