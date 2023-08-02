Use Chelation Therapy to Rid Your Body of Heavy Metals

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic, visit https://www.quadcitiesketamine.com.

Clean your body by removing heavy metals in your bloodstream. Chelation therapy at Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic can help you have a better life.

When metals like lead, mercury, iron, and arsenic (heavy metals) build up in your body, they can be toxic.

Chelation therapy IV drip therapy is primarily used to treat heavy metal and mold poisoning caused by these toxins. However, some studies show it can also help lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart attack, combat inflammation in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, and reduce fatigue.

At our clinic, the $185 hour-long therapy treatment includes hydration with 500ml of normal saline, which contains Vitamin C, Calcium EDTA, Magnesium, B-Complex, B6, B5, B12, and Glutathione. We recommend a weekly infusion for 10-30 weeks, depending on your personal conditions and goals to better your life.

