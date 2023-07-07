Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic: Get IV Therapy & Vitamin Injections

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic, visit https://www.quadcitiesketamine.com/

When all else fails, it’s time you try Ketamine. At Quad Cities Ketamine and Wellness Clinic, our Ketamine infusions target the receptors in your brain to improve chronic pain and treatment-resistant mental health conditions such as depression, PTSD, and quickly relieve suicidal ideation.

We offer a variety of Vitamin infusions and Injections that can help improve immune health, boost energy levels, improve nutritional deficiencies, improve mental clarity and cognitive function, help with anxiety and depression, improve symptoms of allergies and asthma, bypass malabsorption issues, combat fatigue, accelerate wound healing, maintain and boost performance, as well as have anti-aging and beauty benefits.

Here’s a list of Vitamin Injections that the clinic offers:

Amino Acid Boost



Detox and Glow



Energy Boost (B12)



Fountain of Youth



NAD+ Injection



Skinny Boost and Sunshine Boost



Vitamin Infusions:

Athletic Performance Boost & Recovery IV Drip



Chelation IV Drip



Energy Boost IV Drip



Glow & Grow IV Drip



High Dose Vitamin C



Hydration/Hangover IV Drip



Immunity Boost IV Drip



Menopause Relief IV Drip



Migraine/Headache IV Drip



Myers Plus IC Drip



The Works IV Drip



Thyroid Boosting IV Drip



Virus Recovery IV Drip, and Weight Loss Drip

High Dose Vitamin C is a complementary treatment for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation to help improve quality.

