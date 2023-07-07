Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic: Get IV Therapy & Vitamin Injections

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quad Cities Ketamine & Wellness Clinic, visit https://www.quadcitiesketamine.com/
When all else fails, it’s time you try Ketamine. At Quad Cities Ketamine and Wellness Clinic, our Ketamine infusions target the receptors in your brain to improve chronic pain and treatment-resistant mental health conditions such as depression, PTSD, and quickly relieve suicidal ideation.
We offer a variety of Vitamin infusions and Injections that can help improve immune health, boost energy levels, improve nutritional deficiencies, improve mental clarity and cognitive function, help with anxiety and depression, improve symptoms of allergies and asthma, bypass malabsorption issues, combat fatigue, accelerate wound healing, maintain and boost performance, as well as have anti-aging and beauty benefits.
Here’s a list of Vitamin Injections that the clinic offers:
- Amino Acid Boost
- Detox and Glow
- Energy Boost (B12)
- Fountain of Youth
- NAD+ Injection
- Skinny Boost and Sunshine Boost
Vitamin Infusions:
- Athletic Performance Boost & Recovery IV Drip
- Chelation IV Drip
- Energy Boost IV Drip
- Glow & Grow IV Drip
- High Dose Vitamin C
- Hydration/Hangover IV Drip
- Immunity Boost IV Drip
- Menopause Relief IV Drip
- Migraine/Headache IV Drip
- Myers Plus IC Drip
- The Works IV Drip
- Thyroid Boosting IV Drip
- Virus Recovery IV Drip, and Weight Loss Drip
High Dose Vitamin C is a complementary treatment for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation to help improve quality.
