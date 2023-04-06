Get Your Child Ready for Kindergarten With Rock Island-Milan School District 41!!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rock Island-Milan School Distract 41 and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rock Island-Milan School Distract 41, visit https://www.rimsd41.org/

SPRING IS PERFECT TIME TO GET YOUR CHILD READY FOR KINDERGARTEN!

The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 is getting ready for the 2023-24 school year and would like families that have a child who is age 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2023 to plan on attending a Kindergarten Round Up session this April or May!

Attending Kindergarten Round Ups are an important part of getting your child ready for school! Teachers and staff will review expectations of Kindergarten students, what a child needs to be able to do before starting Kindergarten, expectations of students while at school, Physical and Immunization requirements, and what parents need to have on hand when registering their child for school. It’s also important for the student to visit their future classroom and meet the teacher - and a Kindergarten Round Up is a perfect time to do so!

RIMSD #41 elementary schools are grouped by boundary areas. Parents can check what boundary area they live in by visiting www.rimsd41.org and clicking on the “Kindergarten Round Up” tab.

RIMSD #41 also has an elementary choice school, The Rock Island Center for Math & Science, which is a K-6 public STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) school with the vision to develop a community of critical thinkers and strong leaders through high expectations and STEAM opportunities...all within a safe and respectful learning environment!

Denkmann (4101 22nd Avenue, Rock Island)

April 26 - 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm 309-793-5922

Earl Hanson (4000 9th Street, Rock Island, IL)

April 12 - 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm 309-793-5930

Eugene Field (2900 31st Avenue, Rock Island, IL)

April 20 - 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm. 309-793-5935

Frances Willard (2503 9th Street, Rock Island, IL)

May 10 - 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm. 309-793-5940

Longfellow Liberal Arts (4198 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL)

April 26th from 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm. 309-793-5975

Ridgewood (9607 14th Street West, Rock Island, IL)

April 5 - 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm. 309-793-5985

Rock Island Academy (930 14th Street, Rock Island, IL)

May 10 - 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm. 309-793-5944

Rock Island Center for Math & Science (2101 16th Ave, Rock Island, IL)

April 19 - 2:45 pm - 3:45 pm 309-793-5995

Thomas Jefferson (1306 W. 4th Street, Milan, IL)

April 26 - 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm 309-793-5985

Visit www.rimsd41.org and click on the yellow “Kindergarten Round Up” or call the School District Administration Center at 309-793-5900 to talk about Kindergarten Round Up!