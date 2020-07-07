Symptoms of Venous Insufficiency and Who is at Risk

Sponsored - Venous insufficiency is a medical condition affecting more than 30 million Americans. It is a failure of the valves in leg veins to work appropriately and effectively to get blood flowing back towards the heart.

While it is not a life-threatening disease, it can be life-altering when left untreated.

Some early signs of venous insufficiency include itching, discoloration, and tingling, along with skin appearing dry and thin. If untreated, the skin may harden and turn a dark red, purple, and brown color. People with venous insufficiency may also experience swelling, cramping and heaviness in their legs, especially when standing.

Venous insufficiency can come on gradually, and the number one cause is genetics. The second-leading cause is pregnancy, as this can add to the condition. Also, people who stand or sit for long periods of time are more susceptible to venous insufficiency. It is most commonly seen in women, however, men are also at risk.

