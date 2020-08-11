What Happens if Venous Insufficiency Goes Untreated?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Simply Vein and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Simply Vein, visit https://www.simplyvein.org/.

Venous insufficiency is a failure of the valves in leg veins to work appropriately and effectively to get blood flowing back towards the heart.

It is a medical condition, not a cosmetic issue, affecting more than 30 million Americans. While it is not a life-threatening disease, it can be life-altering when left untreated.

Venous insufficiency creates pressure on the surrounding tissue and skin,leading to pain and swelling. Skin can turn a brown color called brawny edema.There can be significant risks with leaving venous insufficiency unaddressed such as decreased quality of life and infections. You can also risk developing chronic, non-healing wounds. A more sedentary nature can also lead to an increased risk for blood clotting.

Some signs of venous insufficiency are pain, aching, swelling, fatigue, and tiredness or heaviness in the legs. Spider veins, varicose veins, and venous insufficiency wounds are some of the visual symptoms that come with this condition.

Venous insufficiency can be treated by a simple, in-office procedure. Dr.William Olson, FACS, – an expert in diagnosing and treating vascular and vein disease – established Simply Vein to provide the highest quality care in minimally invasive treatment for varicose and spider veins in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. Visit simplyvein.org today for more information and put a step back into your life.