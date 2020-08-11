What Is Venous Insufficiency?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Simply Vein and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Simply Vein, visit https://www.simplyvein.org/.

Venous insufficiency is a failure of the valves in leg veins to work appropriately and effectively to get blood flowing back towards the heart.

When the heart is pumping it pushes blood through arteries, which comes back to the heart through veins. These valves work similar to rungs on a ladder to get blood back to the heart – opening and closing to allow blood to stay static.

With the valves damaged, blood begins to flow in both directions, causing blood to collect within leg veins. This improper functioning can cause swelling and skin changes.

Venous insufficiency affects more than 30 million Americans, with less than 2 percent receiving accurate diagnosis or treatment, and is a medical condition,not a cosmetic issue. It is not a life-threatening disease, but is life-altering when left untreated. Sometimes, venous insufficiency does not show visually and has more underlying symptoms, such as pain, aching, swelling, fatigue, and heaviness in the legs. Spider veins, varicose veins, and venous insufficiency wounds are some of the visual signs that come with this condition.

