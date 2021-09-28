UW-Platteville Tuition Advantage Program offers discounts in Iowa, Illinois

https://www.uwplatt.edu

Sponsored - PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Tuition Advantage Program offers a discount on out-of-state tuition for eligible new freshmen and transfer students from Illinois and Iowa, making UW-Platteville tuition comparable to, or lower than, the resident cost of attendance at a public university in those states.

Formerly known as the Tri-State Initiative, the program began in 2005. Currently, 20% of the UW-Platteville student population hails from Iowa and Illinois.

“The tuition advantage program is a tremendous opportunity for students from Iowa and Illinois,” said Angela Udelhofen, vice chancellor for Enrollment and Student Success, who helped conceptualize the program when it began. “For more than 15 years, we’ve seen increasing numbers of students from those states, who are enjoying a high-quality education at an affordable cost and close to home. They graduate with relevant, hands-on experience that employers are seeking and are ready to fill in-demand positions.”

Students from Iowa and Illinois will find a range of programs at UW-Platteville that will prepare them to meet the needs of industry in their region. UW-Platteville is a leader in engineering, agriculture and other in-demand STEM fields, with unique initiatives in microsystems and nanotechnology, forensic investigation and renewable energy, among others. UW-Platteville recently announced new majors in cybersecurity, computer science + X and a master’s in sport administration.

Located in Southwest Wisconsin, UW-Platteville is just over 20 miles from the borders of Iowa and Illinois. Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville enrolls more than 6,500 students and is consistently named a best value college by Payscale and ranked first in annual return on investment in Wisconsin.

For more information on the Tuition Advantage Program, visit www.uwplatt.edu/tuition-advantage.