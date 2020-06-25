Do you suffer from venous disease?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Vascular Institute of the Midwest and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Vascular Institute of the Midwest, visit vimidwest.com.

Venous disease includes varicose and spider veins, which can be an unsightly issue affecting more than half of all adults.

Because your veins are tasked with returning blood to your heart, the veins in your legs have to work even harder against gravity. Over time, the one-way valves in your veins can begin to fail. This causes blood to flow backwards and pool in the legs.

Spider veins are one result of pooling blood and considered a cosmetic issue, even though they can cause pain. These are usually small red, blue or purple veins visible on the surface of the skin.

But varicose veins can be more than a cosmetic problem, causing swelling, pain and throbbing in the legs. These large, bulging veins can also cause nighttime leg cramps. The worst symptoms of varicose veins include sores and ulcers on the legs that are slow to heal.

Dr. Dippel, MD FACC, of the Vascular Institute of the Midwest says, “Varicose veins can be symptomatic. It’s not purely a cosmetic problem like people believe it is. Patients can have heavy, tired legs, fatigue, throbbing, aching that keeps them awake at night.”

Vascular Institute of the Midwest can diagnose and treat both types of venous disease in an office setting. Visit vimidwest.com to learn more and get your legs back.