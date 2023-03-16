Oddsmakers project strong results from the Drake Bulldogs (27-7), assigning them the 49th-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among MVC teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

At 7:25 PM ET on Friday, March 17, the Bulldogs square off against the Miami Hurricanes in the First Round. Miami is favored by 1.5 points, and the point total is set at 146.5.

Drake NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 49th Bet $100 to win $50000 Pre-Tournament +50000 49th Bet $100 to win $50000 Pre-New Year +35000 68th Bet $100 to win $35000 Preseason +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000

Drake Team Stats

Drake outscores opponents by 11.4 points per game (scoring 75.3 per game to rank 91st in college basketball while allowing 63.9 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball) and has a +388 scoring differential overall.

Drake has 24 wins (24-4) when playing as the favorite, with two wins (2-3) when listed as underdogs.

Drake has picked up two wins when favored by three or fewer points this season (2-3), and has won 22 tilts when favored by 3.5 points or more (22-1).

Drake Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 3-3 | Q3 Record: 10-4 | Q4 Record: 13-0

0-0 | 3-3 | 10-4 | 13-0 Drake has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (10).

Drake has 13 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Drake Players

Tucker DeVries leads the Bulldogs in scoring, racking up 19.0 points per game.

Darnell Brodie paces Drake with 7.3 rebounds a game, and Roman Penn leads the squad with 5.4 assists per contest.

DeVries makes 2.6 threes per game to lead the Bulldogs.

Drake's blocks leader is Brodie, who averages 1.0 per game. DeVries leads the team by averaging 1.1 steals a contest.

