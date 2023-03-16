Iowa State Odds to Win 2023 March Madness
Currently, the Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) have the 25th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +6600 on the moneyline.
At 3:10 PM ET on Friday, March 17, the Cyclones match up with the Pittsburgh Panthers in the First Round. Iowa State is favored by 4.5 points (the over/under is set at 130.5).
Iowa State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds
|Odds
|NCAA Rank
|Payout
|Current
|+6600
|25th
|Bet $100 to win $6600
|Pre-Tournament
|+6600
|25th
|Bet $100 to win $6600
|Pre-New Year
|+10000
|32nd
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|Preseason
|+20000
|55th
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Iowa State Team Stats
- Iowa State is outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game with a +182 scoring differential overall. It puts up 68.4 points per game (267th in college basketball) and allows 62.8 per contest (22nd in college basketball).
- Iowa State has an 11-4 record in games it was listed as favorites, and an 8-9 record in games it was listed as underdogs.
- While Iowa State has won only one game when favored by three points or fewer (1-1), it is 10-3 when favored by three or more points.
Iowa State Quadrant Records
- Q1 Record: 9-10 | Q2 Record: 2-3 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 6-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, Iowa State is 9-10 (.474%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories, but also tied for the 22nd-most defeats.
Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus
Best Iowa State Players
- The Cyclones' scoring leader is Jaren Holmes, who contributes 13.4 points per game.
- Tamin Lipsey leads Iowa State with 4.5 assists per game and Caleb Grill paces the squad with 4.0 rebounds per matchup.
- Gabe Kalscheur is the top three-point shooter for the Cyclones, knocking down 2.3 per contest.
- Iowa State's steals leader is Lipsey, who collects 2.2 per game. Osun Osunniyi leads the team averaging 1.1 blocks a game.
