Saturday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) and Illinois Fighting Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) matching up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 74-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Hawkeyes, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 2:30 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Iowa. The over/under is listed at 153.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Line: Iowa -3.5

Iowa -3.5 Point Total: 153.5

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iowa vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Illinois 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+3.5)



Illinois (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Iowa's record against the spread so far this season is 10-7-0, and Illinois' is 13-6-0. The Hawkeyes have gone over the point total in eight games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over seven times. The teams score 156.5 points per game, three more points than this matchup's total. Iowa is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while Illinois has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +181 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.5 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per contest (284th in college basketball).

Iowa wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It collects 34.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 42nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.6 per contest.

Iowa makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.8).

The Hawkeyes rank 24th in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 192nd in college basketball defensively with 90.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iowa has won the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 10.3 (27th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (170th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.