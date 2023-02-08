The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Game Info

Iowa State Stats Insights

  • The Cyclones have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • Iowa State has put together an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.0% from the field.
  • The Cyclones are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 72nd.
  • The Cyclones score an average of 70.7 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 69.1 the Mountaineers allow.
  • When Iowa State gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 15-4.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Iowa State scores 75.6 points per game. Away, it scores 63.6.
  • In 2022-23 the Cyclones are allowing 15.3 fewer points per game at home (53.7) than away (69.0).
  • At home, Iowa State knocks down 7.5 triples per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.5%) than away (31.5%).

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 @ Missouri L 78-61 Mizzou Arena
1/30/2023 @ Texas Tech L 80-77 United Supermarkets Arena
2/4/2023 Kansas W 68-53 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/8/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
2/11/2023 Oklahoma State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/15/2023 TCU - James H. Hilton Coliseum

