How to Watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- Iowa State has put together an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.0% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 72nd.
- The Cyclones score an average of 70.7 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 69.1 the Mountaineers allow.
- When Iowa State gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 15-4.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Iowa State scores 75.6 points per game. Away, it scores 63.6.
- In 2022-23 the Cyclones are allowing 15.3 fewer points per game at home (53.7) than away (69.0).
- At home, Iowa State knocks down 7.5 triples per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.5%) than away (31.5%).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 78-61
|Mizzou Arena
|1/30/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 80-77
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/4/2023
|Kansas
|W 68-53
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/8/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|TCU
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
