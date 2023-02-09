A pair of streaking squads meet when the Indiana Hoosiers (22-1) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-4) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Hoosiers are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Hawkeyes, victors in eight in a row.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes score an average of 88 points per game, 28.4 more points than the 59.6 the Hoosiers give up.

Iowa is 16-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

Iowa is 19-4 when it scores more than 59.6 points.

The 81.3 points per game the Hoosiers score are 10.7 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (70.6).

Indiana has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Indiana is 22-1 when it gives up fewer than 88 points.

The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Hawkeyes concede defensively.

The Hawkeyes' 50.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 12.7 higher than the Hoosiers have given up.

Iowa Schedule