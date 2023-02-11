The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (15-6) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones average 15.6 more points per game (76) than the Mountaineers give up (60.4).

Iowa State is 12-0 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.

Iowa State is 15-4 when it scores more than 60.4 points.

The Mountaineers average only 4.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Cyclones allow (62.5).

West Virginia is 12-3 when scoring more than 62.5 points.

West Virginia has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 76 points.

The Mountaineers are making 34.9% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Cyclones concede to opponents (37.7%).

The Cyclones shoot 42.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Mountaineers allow.

