Sunday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (14-7) versus the UIC Flames (13-11) at Credit Union 1 Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-54 in favor of Drake, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

In their last game on Friday, the Bulldogs earned a 71-54 win over Valparaiso.

Drake vs. UIC Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Drake vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, UIC 54

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win of the season came in an 83-54 victory on December 6 over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on November 19

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on January 6

87-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 26

80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 8

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 108) on November 7

Drake Performance Insights