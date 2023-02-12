When the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-15, 1-11 Big Ten) and Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) face off at Williams Arena on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, Dawson Garcia and Kris Murray will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Sunday, February 12

Sunday, February 12 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Williams Arena

Williams Arena Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa's Last Game

Iowa dropped its previous game to the Purdue, 87-73, on Thursday. Murray was its top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kris Murray 24 2 1 0 0 1 Filip Rebraca 17 5 3 0 0 0 Patrick McCaffery 9 2 2 5 2 1

Iowa Players to Watch

Murray is putting up team highs in points (20.7 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is producing 1.8 assists, making 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Filip Rebraca is posting 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 57.2% of his shots from the field.

The Hawkeyes receive 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Tony Perkins.

Payton Sandfort gives the Hawkeyes 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Connor McCaffery is the Hawkeyes' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he delivers 7.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)