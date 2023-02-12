Sunday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-5) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-57 and heavily favors Iowa to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of an 87-78 loss to Indiana in their last outing on Thursday.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 80, Rutgers 57

Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Hawkeyes defeated the Maryland Terrapins (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on February 2 by a score of 96-82, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Hawkeyes have five wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Iowa has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Hawkeyes are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on December 7

94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 23

80-76 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on January 28

73-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights