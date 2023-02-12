How to Watch the Iowa vs. Rutgers Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (19-5) aim to build on a nine-game home winning run when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison
- The Scarlet Knights' 64.6 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- Rutgers has a 10-12 record when giving up fewer than 87.6 points.
- Rutgers is 5-1 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 14.6 more points per game (87.6) than the Scarlet Knights give up (73).
- Iowa is 16-5 when scoring more than 73 points.
- Iowa is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.6 points.
- This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.4% from the field, only 1.1% higher than Scarlet Knights concede.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Maryland
|W 96-82
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 95-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 87-78
|Assembly Hall
|2/12/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/15/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.