Monday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (15-7) squaring off against the Texas Longhorns (20-6) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 win for Iowa State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Cyclones head into this contest following a 73-60 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

Iowa State vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 68, Texas 67

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones defeated the No. 15-ranked Villanova Wildcats, 74-62, on December 18, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cyclones are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa State is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 28

64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on January 21

67-56 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 11

88-85 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on November 16

70-50 at home over West Virginia (No. 68) on January 4

Iowa State Performance Insights