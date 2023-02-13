The Texas Longhorns (20-6) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (15-7) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns' 76.2 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 63 the Cyclones give up.

Texas is 20-4 when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.

Texas is 19-4 when it scores more than 63 points.

The Cyclones average 16.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Longhorns allow (58.5).

Iowa State is 15-5 when scoring more than 58.5 points.

Iowa State's record is 13-5 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.

The Cyclones are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Longhorns allow to opponents (38.3%).

The Longhorns make 45.7% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa State Schedule