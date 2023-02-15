The Chicago Bulls, with Ayo Dosunmu, take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 100-91 loss to the Magic (his previous action) Dosunmu put up two points.

Let's look at Dosunmu's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Ayo Dosunmu Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.5 9.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 2.9 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.4 PRA -- 15.3 16.2 PR 13.5 12.5 12.8 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.7



Ayo Dosunmu Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 8.4% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

Dosunmu is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Bulls rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 117.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers are 28th in the NBA, giving up 45.7 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 26.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are 19th in the league, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Ayo Dosunmu vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 25 7 4 3 0 0 1 10/26/2022 31 12 4 7 0 1 2

