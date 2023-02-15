Iowa State vs. TCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6 Big 12) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. TCU matchup.
Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Iowa State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-4.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Iowa State (-4)
|134
|-175
|+150
|Tipico
|Iowa State (-4.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
Iowa State vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Iowa State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- A total of nine out of the Cyclones' 24 games this season have hit the over.
- TCU has covered 13 times in 25 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 14 Horned Frogs games this year have hit the over.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Sportsbooks rate Iowa State considerably higher (13th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (21st-best).
- The Cyclones have experienced the 27th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +20000 at the start of the season to +3000.
- Iowa State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
