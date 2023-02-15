How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6 Big 12) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPNU
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Iowa State is 15-3 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the 232nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 90th.
- The Cyclones score just 3.3 more points per game (70.1) than the Horned Frogs give up (66.8).
- Iowa State is 14-2 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa State is averaging 74.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 64.5 points per contest.
- The Cyclones are surrendering 54.5 points per game this year at home, which is 15.4 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (69.9).
- Iowa State is averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.9 more threes and 5.3% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (5.6 threes per game, 31.7% three-point percentage).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Kansas
|W 68-53
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/8/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 76-71
|WVU Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|Oklahoma State
|L 64-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|TCU
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
