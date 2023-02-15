The Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5) look to extend a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (8-18) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

  • The Badgers put up an average of 68.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 70.7 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • Wisconsin has an 8-14 record when allowing fewer than 88.5 points.
  • Wisconsin has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.
  • The Hawkeyes score 14.8 more points per game (88.5) than the Badgers give up (73.7).
  • Iowa is 17-5 when scoring more than 73.7 points.
  • Iowa's record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 68.4 points.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Badgers concede to opponents (55.2%).
  • The Badgers' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.0 higher than the Hawkeyes have conceded.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Penn State W 95-51 Bryce Jordan Center
2/9/2023 @ Indiana L 87-78 Assembly Hall
2/12/2023 Rutgers W 111-57 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/15/2023 Wisconsin - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/18/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/21/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

