Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 16
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (40-17) are 7-point favorites as they look to extend an 11-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (26-32) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 114 - Bulls 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7)
- The Bulls (30-28-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.4% of the time, 2.7% less often than the Bucks (31-23-3) this year.
- When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Milwaukee (7-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.2%) than Chicago (4-2) does as the underdog (66.7%).
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (41.4% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (47.4%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 14-19, while the Bucks are 36-9 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bulls Performance Insights
- At 113.3 points scored per game and 113.4 points allowed, Chicago is 19th in the league on offense and 14th on defense.
- With 24.2 assists per game, the Bulls are 21st in the NBA.
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.3 per game) and rank 15th in 3-point percentage (36%).
- Chicago attempts 33% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.3% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 67% of its shots, with 75.7% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.