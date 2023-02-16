The Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Ohio State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Iowa vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Iowa is 11-11-0 ATS this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 22 times this season.

Ohio State has put together an 8-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Buckeyes' 23 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Bookmakers rate Iowa considerably higher (31st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (46th).

The Hawkeyes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.