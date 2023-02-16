The Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Ohio State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iowa vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-8.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iowa (-8) 152.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Iowa (-8.5) 153.5 -345 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Iowa (-8.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Iowa vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

  • Iowa is 11-11-0 ATS this season.
  • The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 22 times this season.
  • Ohio State has put together an 8-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • In the Buckeyes' 23 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Iowa Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Bookmakers rate Iowa considerably higher (31st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (46th).
  • The Hawkeyes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
  • Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

