Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (17-6) and Illinois State Redbirds (18-6) squaring off at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 70-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Panthers claimed an 83-60 victory against Valparaiso.
Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 70, Illinois State 58
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers' signature win this season came in an 82-60 victory on November 24 against the Tulane Green Wave, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.
- The Panthers have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (five).
- Northern Iowa has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Northern Iowa is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on November 25
- 94-81 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 28
- 49-47 at home over Drake (No. 88) on February 1
- 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 88) on January 11
- 81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 6
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game (scoring 74.4 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball while giving up 64.7 per contest to rank 192nd in college basketball) and have a +223 scoring differential overall.
- With 74.9 points per game in MVC contests, Northern Iowa is scoring 0.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (74.4 PPG).
- The Panthers score 74.7 points per game in home games, compared to 74.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, Northern Iowa has been better in home games this season, giving up 61.3 points per game, compared to 69.2 when playing on the road.
- The Panthers have been racking up 75 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 74.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
