Iowa State vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (16-7) and the Baylor Bears (16-9) at Ferrell Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Iowa State securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Cyclones are coming off of a 66-61 victory over Texas in their last outing on Monday.
Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 69, Baylor 68
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones registered their best win of the season on December 18, when they took down the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 14 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 74-62.
- The Cyclones have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the nation. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa State is 8-1 (.889%) -- the fourth-most wins.
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on February 13
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 28
- 64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on January 21
- 69-64 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 36) on January 18
- 99-76 at home over Columbia (No. 39) on November 20
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones have a +276 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game, 40th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.9 per contest to rank 140th in college basketball.
- Iowa State has averaged 4.4 fewer points in Big 12 play (70.5) than overall (74.9).
- The Cyclones average 77.8 points per game at home, and 71.3 on the road.
- Iowa State allows 59.4 points per game at home, and 68.6 away.
- While the Cyclones are scoring 74.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 68.7 points per contest.
