When the Kansas State Wildcats (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) and Iowa State Cyclones (17-8, 8-5 Big 12) face off at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, Keyontae Johnson and Jaren Holmes will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Saturday, February 18

Saturday, February 18 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa State's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its most recent game, Iowa State defeated the TCU 70-59. With 22 points, Aljaz Kunc was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aljaz Kunc 22 5 0 2 1 5 Jaren Holmes 16 3 2 0 0 1 Tre King 9 3 0 3 1 0

Iowa State Players to Watch

Holmes is averaging team highs in points (13.6 per game) and assists (3.3). And he is contributing 3.4 rebounds, making 40.7% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He's also contributing 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, sinking 53.1% of his shots from the field.

Gabe Kalscheur gives the Cyclones 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Cyclones get 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Osun Osunniyi.

Caleb Grill tops the Cyclones in rebounding (4.2 per game), and posts 10 points and 1.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)