The Baylor Bears (16-9) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (16-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa State vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones score 12.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Bears give up (62.2).
  • When Iowa State allows fewer than 73.6 points, it is 13-4.
  • Iowa State is 16-4 when it scores more than 62.2 points.
  • The 73.6 points per game the Bears record are 10.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (62.9).
  • When Baylor scores more than 62.9 points, it is 15-6.
  • Baylor's record is 16-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.9 points.
  • This year the Bears are shooting 43.9% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cyclones give up.
  • The Cyclones' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 4.6 higher than the Bears have conceded.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 Baylor L 76-70 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/11/2023 @ West Virginia L 73-60 WVU Coliseum
2/13/2023 Texas W 66-61 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/18/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
2/22/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
2/25/2023 TCU - James H. Hilton Coliseum

