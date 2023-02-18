The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs on BTN.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Iowa vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes average 23.2 more points per game (88.6) than the Cornhuskers give up to opponents (65.4).

When Iowa allows fewer than 71.2 points, it is 14-0.

Iowa is 21-5 when it scores more than 65.4 points.

The Cornhuskers average 71.2 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 70.3 the Hawkeyes allow.

Nebraska is 13-3 when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Nebraska is 14-11 when it gives up fewer than 88.6 points.

The Cornhuskers are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Hawkeyes allow to opponents (39.8%).

The Hawkeyes make 51.4% of their shots from the field, 11.2% higher than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.

