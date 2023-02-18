The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs on BTN.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawkeyes average 23.2 more points per game (88.6) than the Cornhuskers give up to opponents (65.4).
  • When Iowa allows fewer than 71.2 points, it is 14-0.
  • Iowa is 21-5 when it scores more than 65.4 points.
  • The Cornhuskers average 71.2 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 70.3 the Hawkeyes allow.
  • Nebraska is 13-3 when scoring more than 70.3 points.
  • Nebraska is 14-11 when it gives up fewer than 88.6 points.
  • The Cornhuskers are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Hawkeyes allow to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Hawkeyes make 51.4% of their shots from the field, 11.2% higher than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 @ Indiana L 87-78 Assembly Hall
2/12/2023 Rutgers W 111-57 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/15/2023 Wisconsin W 91-61 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/18/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/21/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
2/26/2023 Indiana - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

