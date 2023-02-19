How to Watch Drake vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - February 19
The Drake Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4 MVC) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the Belmont Bruins (19-9, 12-5 MVC) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Drake vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Drake is 15-1 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 87th.
- The Bulldogs put up 5.7 more points per game (76.1) than the Bruins allow (70.4).
- Drake has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 70.4 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison
- Drake is putting up 81 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 73.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are allowing 63.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 69.3.
- When playing at home, Drake is making 1.0 more threes per game (8.7) than in road games (7.7). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (39.4%).
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-68
|CFSB Center
|2/11/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 82-59
|Knapp Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|W 82-74
|McLeod Center
|2/19/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Knapp Center
|2/22/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Knapp Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
