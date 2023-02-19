The Drake Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4 MVC) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the Belmont Bruins (19-9, 12-5 MVC) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Drake vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS Sports Network

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bruins allow to opponents.

Drake is 15-1 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Bruins are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 87th.

The Bulldogs put up 5.7 more points per game (76.1) than the Bruins allow (70.4).

Drake has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison

Drake is putting up 81 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 73.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are allowing 63.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 69.3.

When playing at home, Drake is making 1.0 more threes per game (8.7) than in road games (7.7). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (39.4%).

