The Northwestern Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Northwestern matchup.

Iowa vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Iowa vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Iowa has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 23 times this season.

Northwestern is 16-9-0 ATS this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over nine out of 25 times this year.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Iowa is 30th in the country. It is far below that, 41st, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Hawkeyes' national championship odds the same now (+10000) compared to the start of the season (+10000).

Iowa has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.