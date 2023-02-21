How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - February 21
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 8-6 Big 12) aim to stop a six-game road losing skid at the No. 6 Texas Longhorns (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa State vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.
- Iowa State has put together a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones rank 76th.
- The Cyclones average only 0.6 more points per game (69.5) than the Longhorns give up (68.9).
- When Iowa State gives up fewer than 79.7 points, it is 17-8.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Iowa State is scoring 10.4 more points per game at home (73.8) than away (63.4).
- The Cyclones give up 54.8 points per game at home, and 68.9 on the road.
- At home, Iowa State makes 7.4 treys per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.9%) than away (29.6%).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|Oklahoma State
|L 64-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|TCU
|W 70-59
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 61-55
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|2/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/27/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.