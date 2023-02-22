Drake vs. Illinois State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 22
The Illinois State Redbirds (10-19, 5-13 MVC) will try to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Drake Bulldogs (23-6, 14-4 MVC) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Illinois State matchup in this article.
Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Drake vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Drake Moneyline
|Illinois State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Drake (-15.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Drake (-15)
|137.5
|-1600
|+850
|Tipico
|Drake (-15.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
Drake vs. Illinois State Betting Trends
- Drake has compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Bulldogs' 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- Illinois State has covered 10 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.
- So far this season, 19 out of the Redbirds' 29 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Drake Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Drake is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (79th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (80th).
- The Bulldogs have experienced the 18th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +25000 at the start of the season to +50000.
- Drake's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
