Wednesday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (17-7) and Oklahoma State Cowgirls (19-7) going head to head at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a projected final score of 72-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on February 22.

The Cyclones came out on top in their most recent game 81-77 against Baylor on Saturday.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 72, Oklahoma State 70

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones notched their best win of the season on December 18, when they took down the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 14 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 74-62.

The Cyclones have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 20th-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 46th-most.

Iowa State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on February 13

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 28

81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 31) on February 18

64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on January 21

69-64 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 33) on January 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa State Performance Insights