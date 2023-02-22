How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - February 22
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big Ten rivals meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten) at Kohl Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Badgers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Iowa shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.
- The Hawkeyes are the 68th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 305th.
- The 80.3 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 17.1 more points than the Badgers give up (63.2).
- Iowa is 17-6 when scoring more than 63.2 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Iowa has performed better in home games this season, posting 89.2 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Hawkeyes have played worse at home this year, giving up 73.7 points per game, compared to 73.3 in road games.
- In home games, Iowa is making three more three-pointers per game (9.4) than away from home (6.4). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (30.2%).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 68-56
|Williams Arena
|2/16/2023
|Ohio State
|W 92-75
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 80-60
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|2/25/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.