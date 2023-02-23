Thursday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (16-8) and the Murray State Racers (13-12) at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 73-65 based on our computer prediction, with Drake securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Bulldogs are coming off of an 83-67 victory over Illinois State in their last outing on Saturday.

Drake vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Drake vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 73, Murray State 65

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came in an 80-62 victory on November 19 over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Drake is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 60) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 74) on January 6

83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 81) on February 18

80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on January 8

63-51 at home over UIC (No. 201) on January 19

Drake Performance Insights