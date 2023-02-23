Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (18-7) against the Belmont Bruins (17-10) at Curb Event Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of Northern Iowa. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.
The Panthers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 76-50 win over Bradley.
Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 69, Belmont 68
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- On February 1, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, a 49-47 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings.
- Northern Iowa has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).
- According to the RPI, the Bruins have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 52) on January 11
- 74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 81) on January 1
- 82-60 over Tulane (No. 94) on November 24
- 65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 114) on November 25
- 81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on January 6
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game, with a +247 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (41st in college basketball) and give up 64.4 per outing (180th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Northern Iowa has put up 74.7 points per game in MVC play, and 74.3 overall.
- The Panthers score 74.5 points per game at home, and 74.2 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Northern Iowa is allowing eight fewer points per game at home (61.2) than away (69.2).
- While the Panthers are scoring 74.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 75.3 a contest.
