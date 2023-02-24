Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time out, a 112-100 loss to the Bucks, LaVine had 18 points.

We're going to look at LaVine's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.0 24.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 6.0 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.8 PRA 32.5 33 34.6 PR 29.5 28.9 30.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.1



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Nets

LaVine is responsible for taking 19.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.9 per game.

He's put up 7.4 threes per game, or 24.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

LaVine's Bulls average 102.2 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 98.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ninth in the league, giving up 112.3 points per game.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

The Nets allow 22.9 assists per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets concede 12 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Zach LaVine vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 40 38 1 1 2 0 0 1/4/2023 36 13 5 4 1 2 0 11/1/2022 37 29 4 5 5 0 0

