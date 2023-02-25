Saturday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (17-8) and the Belmont Bruins (18-10) at Curb Event Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Drake securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 97-71 victory over Murray State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Drake vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Drake vs. Belmont Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Drake 71, Belmont 69

Drake Schedule Analysis

  • The Bulldogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 49 in our computer rankings) in an 80-62 win on November 19 -- their best victory of the season.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bruins are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 7
  • 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 72) on January 6
  • 83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 79) on February 18
  • 80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 146) on January 8
  • 97-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 146) on February 23

Drake Performance Insights

  • The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game, with a +344 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per contest (193rd in college basketball).
  • Drake has averaged 2.2 fewer points in MVC play (76.4) than overall (78.6).
  • In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are scoring 7.5 more points per game at home (81.2) than away (73.7).
  • Drake is conceding fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (64.9).
  • Over their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are scoring 74.3 points per contest, 4.3 fewer points than their season average (78.6).

