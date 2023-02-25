Saturday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (17-8) and the Belmont Bruins (18-10) at Curb Event Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Drake securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 97-71 victory over Murray State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Drake vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Drake vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 71, Belmont 69

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 49 in our computer rankings) in an 80-62 win on November 19 -- their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bruins are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 72) on January 6

83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 79) on February 18

80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 146) on January 8

97-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 146) on February 23

Drake Performance Insights