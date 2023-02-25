How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41%).
- In games Iowa shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 15-7 overall.
- The Hawkeyes are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 126th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 14 more points than the Spartans allow (65.3).
- Iowa is 17-6 when scoring more than 65.3 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Iowa has fared better when playing at home this season, posting 89.2 points per game, compared to 67.9 per game in road games.
- The Hawkeyes are surrendering 73.7 points per game this year at home, which is 1.3 more points than they're allowing in road games (72.4).
- When playing at home, Iowa is draining 3.3 more three-pointers per game (9.4) than in road games (6.1). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (27.7%).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Ohio State
|W 92-75
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 80-60
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 64-52
|Kohl Center
|2/25/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|3/5/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
