How to Watch the Iowa State vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-19) will try to stop a nine-game road slide when squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones (17-8) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
Iowa State vs. TCU Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs score just 3.7 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Cyclones give up (63.8).
- When TCU gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 7-10.
- When it scores more than 63.8 points, TCU is 5-6.
- The Cyclones put up 74.8 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 67.4 the Horned Frogs allow.
- When Iowa State totals more than 67.4 points, it is 14-4.
- Iowa State has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.1 points.
- This year the Cyclones are shooting 42.1% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Horned Frogs give up.
- The Horned Frogs' 32.1 shooting percentage is 5.7 lower than the Cyclones have given up.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/13/2023
|Texas
|W 66-61
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 81-77
|Ferrell Center
|2/22/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 73-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/25/2023
|TCU
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
