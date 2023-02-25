The San Jose Sharks (18-30-11) host the Chicago Blackhawks (20-32-5, winners of four straight) at SAP Center at San Jose. The game on Saturday, February 25 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-CHI.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 5-4-1. They have put up 27 goals, while their opponents have scored 36. They have gone on the power play 28 times during that span, and have capitalized with three goals (10.7% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Sharks 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Sharks (-190)

Sharks (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Sharks (-1.7)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 20-32-5 this season and are 7-5-12 in overtime contests.

Chicago has earned 23 points (10-4-3) in its 17 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in 12 games and they finished 0-11-1 in those matchups.

When Chicago has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned eight points (3-7-2 record).

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals 26 times, earning 36 points from those matchups (17-7-2).

This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in 16 games has a record of 4-9-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Chicago has posted a record of 6-5-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 43 games. The Blackhawks went 14-26-3 in those matchups (31 points).

Sharks Rank Sharks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 2.49 31st 28th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.58 26th 24th 29.5 Shots 26.9 31st 17th 31.2 Shots Allowed 33.6 26th 25th 19.2% Power Play % 17.7% 27th 4th 82.8% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 21st

Blackhawks vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

