See the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (27-33), which currently has two players listed, as the Bulls ready for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (28-31) at United Center on Sunday, February 26 at 3:30 PM ET.

The Bulls are coming off of a 131-87 victory over the Nets in their last outing on Friday. Zach LaVine's team-high 32 points led the Bulls in the victory.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Goran Dragic PG Questionable Knee 6.4 1.4 2.7 Javonte Green SG Out Knee 5.9 2.9 0.8

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Bradley Beal: Questionable (Knee)

Bulls vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-DC

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls record 113.4 points per game, equal to what the Wizards give up.

Chicago has a 21-8 record when scoring more than 113.4 points.

The Bulls have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 108.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.5 points fewer than the 113.4 they've scored this year.

Chicago connects on 10.4 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 36% rate (16th in the NBA), compared to the 13 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

The Bulls average 111 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in the league), and allow 109.6 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Bulls vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -2

