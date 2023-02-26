Iowa vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Indiana Hoosiers (26-1) going head to head against the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-74 victory for Indiana, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 96-68 loss to Maryland in their most recent game on Tuesday.
Iowa vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 76, Iowa 74
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes defeated the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins in a 96-82 win on February 2, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven), but also have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 losses (six).
- Iowa has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 7
- 83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 44) on December 29
- 88-74 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on December 18
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes average 87.6 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (323rd in college basketball). They have a +468 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game.
- Offensively, Iowa is posting 89.4 points per game this year in conference games. To compare, its season average (87.6 points per game) is 1.8 PPG lower.
- In home games, the Hawkeyes are averaging 4.4 more points per game (90.3) than they are in away games (85.9).
- Defensively, Iowa has played better in home games this year, surrendering 65.1 points per game, compared to 78.5 in road games.
- The Hawkeyes have been racking up 86.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
