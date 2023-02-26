Sunday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Indiana Hoosiers (26-1) going head to head against the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-74 victory for Indiana, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 96-68 loss to Maryland in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Iowa vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 76, Iowa 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes defeated the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins in a 96-82 win on February 2, which was their best victory of the season.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven), but also have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 losses (six).

Iowa has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 23

94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 7

83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 44) on December 29

88-74 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on December 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights