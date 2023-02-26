How to Watch the Iowa vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (26-1) will look to extend a six-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-6) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
Iowa vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Hoosiers' 81.1 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- Indiana has a 26-1 record when allowing fewer than 87.6 points.
- Indiana is 20-1 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 87.6 points per game, 27.6 more points than the 60.0 the Hoosiers give up.
- Iowa is 22-6 when scoring more than 60.0 points.
- Iowa has a 19-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 50.9% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Hoosiers concede defensively.
- The Hoosiers make 50.0% of their shots from the field, 10.1% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 91-61
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 80-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/21/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 96-68
|Xfinity Center
|2/26/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
